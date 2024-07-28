Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.90% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.27. 256,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

