Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AITR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.40.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.