Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 720,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,136. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

