Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $581,503,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 1,631,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

