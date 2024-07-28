Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eastern were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,868.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eastern Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

