Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Enpro worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 19.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Enpro by 34.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPO traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

