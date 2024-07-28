Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $992,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

ED stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.44. 1,438,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,286. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

