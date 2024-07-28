Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.5 %

Bel Fuse stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. 6,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

