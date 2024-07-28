Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 64,500 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

MGEE stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 137,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,913. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.