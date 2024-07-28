Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.4 %

PARA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

