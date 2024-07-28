Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 231,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

