Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 616 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 786,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

