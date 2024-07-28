Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,838 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $15,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SP Plus by 721.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 285,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2,311.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP remained flat at $53.99 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

