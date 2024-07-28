Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 3,310 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Snowflake by 372.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 178,253 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Snowflake by 203.9% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.