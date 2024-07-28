Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of iRobot worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in iRobot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

