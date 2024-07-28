Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after buying an additional 81,840 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $103.44. 488,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

