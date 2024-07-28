Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 403.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $6,720,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 338,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

