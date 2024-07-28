Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $432,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 169,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 3,190,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

