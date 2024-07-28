Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $778,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in WestRock were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of WestRock by 296.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 621,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 464,534 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in WestRock by 51.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 828,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282,772 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 58.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in WestRock by 180.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 496,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 11,862,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.