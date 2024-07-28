Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 141 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.8 %

GKOS traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. 617,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,732. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.