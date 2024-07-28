Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.76% of Graham worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Graham by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE GHM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 65,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,206. The company has a market cap of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.59. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.