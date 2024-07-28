Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.94. 3,345,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

