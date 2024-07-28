Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 626 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $193.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

