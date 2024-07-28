Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.91. 252,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Profile



Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

