Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.740-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.74-$3.76 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 1,425,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.41.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

