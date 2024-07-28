Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Critical Review

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $916.55 million 1.67 $19.34 million $0.06 62.50 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getty Images and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Getty Images and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.