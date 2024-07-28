Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $24.11. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 92,041 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

