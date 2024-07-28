Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 55.2% in July

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

CTEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 17,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.