Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,242 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $37,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 659,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,631. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.