GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.