goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$211.00.

TSE:GSY opened at C$199.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$206.02. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$186.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$173.68.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

