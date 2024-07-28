Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 626,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,242. Golden Heaven Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
About Golden Heaven Group
