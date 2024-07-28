Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 626,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,242. Golden Heaven Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

