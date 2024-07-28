Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

Shares of FSXLF opened at 0.50 on Friday. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of 0.24 and a 12-month high of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.69.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

