Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.32. 4,243,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,839. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

