Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $74,649,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 29.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 159,871 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $6,124,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of PDS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 44,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,813. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.03. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

