Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 952,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CL traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

