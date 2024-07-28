Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,918,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.