HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Sells $278,359.95 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.