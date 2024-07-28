HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $354.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

