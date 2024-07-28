Head-To-Head Comparison: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) versus Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LCI Industries and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 2 3 2 0 2.00 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Worksport.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LCI Industries and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 2.47% 6.85% 3.10% Worksport -751.91% -82.97% -57.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $3.78 billion 0.78 $64.19 million $3.68 31.54 Worksport $1.53 million 13.37 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.88

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Worksport on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles, ABS, and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment supplies engineered components to aftermarket channels of the recreation and transportation markets for retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers through the Internet. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, fenders to the marine industry, towing products, truck accessories, appliances, air conditioners, televisions, sound systems, and tankless water heaters. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1956 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.