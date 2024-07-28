Head to Head Review: Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities pays out 324.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.83 -$201.00 million $1.16 107.68 Sino Land $1.52 billion 5.88 $746.38 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities.

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sun Communities and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $134.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Sino Land.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 4.46% 1.87% 0.84% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Communities beats Sino Land on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

