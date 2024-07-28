Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of DOC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 8,948,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

