Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $30.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.32406 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06753742 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $37,774,900.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.