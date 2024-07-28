Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 64,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,542. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

