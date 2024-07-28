Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.13 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.84 million and approximately $16,543.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00006069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07514764 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,331.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

