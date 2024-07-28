Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 451,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

