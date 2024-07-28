Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $862.22

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.22 ($11.15) and traded as high as GBX 931 ($12.04). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 931 ($12.04), with a volume of 90,621 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 901.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 862.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £834.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.33), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($167,076.72). 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.