Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $241.10 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $241.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $518.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

