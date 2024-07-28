Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,457. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.