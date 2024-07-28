Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Stock Performance
Nayax stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nayax Ltd. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.